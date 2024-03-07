Dress for Success has helped over 1000 women and won't stop anytime soon

The Dress for Success programme today received the keys to a new Volkswagen Transporter from Jackson Motor Company ahead of International Women's Day this Friday.
Dress for Success empowers women to achieve independence by providing support, professional attire and development tools.
CEO of Dress for Success Amanda French said the vehicle will assist in ''carting clothing around the state''.
"This support means we are able to service more women around the state who are facing cost of living pressures.
''We can be more mobile and build a volunteer workforce in each of the regions to help us go into communities and deliver services to women in need.''
''It can be really hard for these women to get the clothes that they need to put their best foot forward and go into an interview for employment.''
Dress for Success hands helped over 1000 women.
''Its been such a journey and we've had the support of the community, of businesses, and the government,'' Ms French said.
''We really need ongoing support to be able to secure the future of Dress for Success to enable us to help more women around Tasmania.''
Managing director of Jackson Motor Company Errol Stewart is pleased to support the programme's statewide out-reach.
''On behalf of the company I am really proud we have decided to support this programme.''
''I think it's a really great initiative, now that it's coming north, even more so.
''I'd encourage business and people right around the country to get on board and help by donating clothing they no longer need.
''I think it's a great thing to be able to help women who aren't quite as fortunate to get another start in life.''
There are multiple donation points in Hobart, those in Launceston can soon contribute when a donation point is established.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.