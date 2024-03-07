The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Dress for Success has helped over 1000 women and won't stop anytime soon

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
March 7 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Dress for Success programme today received the keys to a new Volkswagen Transporter from Jackson Motor Company ahead of International Women's Day this Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.