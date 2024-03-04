The Examiner
Property Council wants funds boost for TasNetworks, TasWater to end delays

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
March 4 2024 - 1:00pm
The Property Council of Australia says Tasmania's housing crisis is set to worsen, and has called on action from the next state government to ease affordability. Source: Property Council of Australia

Development bottlenecks created by the slow approvals processes of TasNetworks and TasWater are putting the handbrake on housing supply, and the next government should better resource both companies in order to speed up approvals, according to real estate industry advocates.

BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

