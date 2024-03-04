Property Council wants funds boost for TasNetworks, TasWater to end delays

Development bottlenecks created by the slow approvals processes of TasNetworks and TasWater are putting the handbrake on housing supply, and the next government should better resource both companies in order to speed up approvals, according to real estate industry advocates.
The Property Council of Australia said better resourcing for both companies was at the top of its election priorities list.
"The industry is currently reporting wait time of upwards of 12 months for infrastructure design and approval, putting a handbrake on development," the PCA list read.
"The government should help facilitate faster design and approval times to bring on larger volumes of supply by boosting resources and implementing penalties for noncompliance with timeframes."
The call for increased funding of the two companies was one of several priorities unveiled by the PCA on Monday.
Wage growth in the state is struggling to keep up with house price growth, and Tasmania, with its ongoing housing affordability crisis, "is at risk of slipping behind" the mainland.
The PCA Tasmania executive director Rebecca Ellston said housing supply and affordability will remain the critical issue for an incoming government.
"The lack of supply impacts every Tasmanian and the Property Council believes it must be the key priority for the next term of government.
"The extent of the housing crisis calls for scaled up stimulus and incentives for the private market, to assist in brokering the gap between supply and demand.
"Without incentives to make private development stack up, our race to reach Tasmanian Government housing targets will continue to be a false start," Ms Ellston said.
The PCA's election priorities for the next state government include:
*Stamp duty concessions for certain developments to incentivise greater housing diversity and apartment development
*Deferment of payment of infrastructure contributions and levies to ensure infrastructure is suitably designed
*'Hybrid Partnerships' where the government invests with private interests to facilitate social and affordable housing;
*Establish a 'Headworks Fund' that would finance some of the upfront infrastructure costs in housing developments, including sewage, power and telecoms
The council also called for the government to consider implementing planning regulation overhauls carried out in other states that have been successful in speeding up planning approval.
"In Tasmania approval processes largely remain slow and complex, require multiple agency referrals and review, and in doing so, add to the cost of delivering new housing supply."
