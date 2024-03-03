Tasmanian Farmer | March 2024

Welcome to ACM's free monthly newspaper, connecting lutruwita/Tasmania's farming community with the stories that matter.
Tasmanian Farmer prides itself on providing farmers, primary producers and associated businesses with a comprehensive publication on the latest information, relevant to their needs.
Inside, readers will find invaluable information on new product releases, technology, stock innovations, industry achievements and news regarding the local rural sector.
Click here to read the latest March 2024 edition of Tasmanian Farmer.
If you think you have a local farm or food story to tell, simply email our editor Phoebe Christofi your ideas at phoebe.christofi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
*The team at Tasmanian Farmer wish to acknowledge the traditional owners as the continuing custodians of lutruwita/Tasmania and pay our respects to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.