Multimillion-dollar 1835 mansion for sale in Northern Tasmania

One of Northern Tasmania's most charming heritage properties has been listed for sale in Perth.
The circa-1835 mansion 'Beulah' occupies 2.4 acres on the banks of the South Esk River, a stone's throw away from fellow historic gem the Stone House.
Since hitting the market in the past week the home has pulled huge mainland interest.
"I've had strong interest for the property - particularly buyers from Sydney," Circa Heritage and Lifestyle's Dominic Romeo said.
"It's a well-known and admired property, it's one of the more historically and architecturally special ones in Northern Tasmania."
First known as 'Iona', the home was built by convicts for Dr John Salmon before becoming a rectory.
It was home for many years to the family of Reverend Alfred Stackhouse, who became a chaplain at Perth in 1843.
Reverend Stackhouse married Woolmers founder Thomas Archer's second daughter Ellen in 1843, and the couple had five children.
Their first son, Alfred Rashleigh, also became a highly esteemed Reverend.
"Suffice it to say that never was a man more universally and more deservedly beloved than he," The Examiner wrote upon his death in 1896.
The home's current owners have listed the property after 15 years, during which time it has been significantly updated.
Inside there are four bedrooms and two bathrooms, while the outdoors takes in a huge patio, established gardens and trees, and a great set-up for horse lovers.
"As equestrian enthusiasts, the vendors built the stables and training arena," Mr Romeo said.
"All the equestrian facilities have been put in by the current owners and they've done extensive restorations to the house and gardens."
A price guide has not been disclosed, however, Mr Romeo said comparable historic properties that have sold on and off-market recently have fetched sums in the multimillions.
