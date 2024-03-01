The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Risk of death in long waits to see public medical specialists

IB
By Isabel Bird
March 2 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Risk of death in long waits to see public medical specialists
Risk of death in long waits to see public medical specialists

Dying while waiting to see a medical specialist in the public health system in Tasmania is a very real possibility when the wait times stretch into years, say professionals working in the sector.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.