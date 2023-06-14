One in nine Tasmanians are waiting to see medical specialists

Northern Tasmanians are likely to be left waiting longer than other Tasmanians to see medical specialists in the public system as wait times blow out to almost six years in some instances.
Public health data reveals that one in nine Tasmanians are waiting to see specialists in public outpatient clinics and are likely to be left waiting years, just for an appointment.
They wait with medical issues ranging from heart, bowel, stomach and intestine concerns, breathing conditions, hand injuries, burn injuries and diseases, such as diabetes.
Once they see a specialist, and their condition requires surgery, another wait on a surgery waitlist will likely follow.
Some of the highest wait times for non-urgent patients occur in the North.
This includes an almost six-year wait to see a gastroenterology specialist, an almost five-year wait to see a respiratory specialist, and four-year waits to see either a urologist, neurologist, otolaryngologist, a colorectal surgeon or a plastic surgeon.
When looking at wait times for non-urgent patients across the North and South, individuals in the North are waiting more than double, and in some instances, more than five times the amount of time than those in the South.
For example, Northern Tasmanians waiting to see a gastroenologist who are categorised as non-urgent will be waiting 2187 days on average, compared to a 1284 day wait in the South.
Northerners will wait 785 days for general medicine compared to 152 days in the south, 1594 days to see an ear, nose and throat specialist versus 348 days in the south, and for neurological concerns, people in the north wait 1654 days, but in the south it's a 662 day wait.
Looking at data from July last year, and across all medical issues, urgent patients are waiting, on average, more than three months, semi-urgent patients wait for almost a year, while non-urgent patients wait a year and a half.
Labor MLC Sarah Lovell said thousands of Tasmanians are waiting for priority healthcare.
"After ten years of Liberal mismanagement, the state's health system is only getting worse with waitlists for relatively simple procedures far beyond what's acceptable," she said.
"Jeremy Rockliff is the Premier and Health Minister, and if he was going make a positive difference to Tasmanian health outcomes, he would have done so by now."
Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff has said that as a result of the government's record investment in health, more Tasmanians are receiving the care they need sooner.
He said this included funding for a Outpatient Transformation Strategy that will see the implementation of nurse-led clinics to reduce waiting times and provide health services sooner.
"The 2023-24 Tasmanian Budget has secured a record $12.1 billion for health, 34.8 per cent of the total budget, so that the Tasmanian Liberal Government can continue the momentum in driving down wait lists to a sustainable level," Mr Rockliff said.
"Whether it's the elective surgery wait list or the outpatient wait list, our hard-working health staff are getting the job done with tens of thousands of Tasmanians receiving their procedures and appointments each and every month."
