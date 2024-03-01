'Stay here and listen': Man tries to leave dock as charges read

A man in court for multiple family violence offences refused to hear the details of what he was charged with, and demanded to be sent back to prison.
Oakdowns man Justin Paul Moore, 39, appeared in custody at the Launceston Magistrates Court on March 1.
Magistrate Ken Stanton was unable to read Mr Moore the full extent of the charges laid against him, as the defendant claimed he "didn't want to hear about it" and attempted to leave the dock.
The charges that were read in court included common assault against a female partner at Risdon Vale, where police alleged Mr Moore punching the woman in the head multiple times, cutting her leg with a knife and putting her in a headlock in separate incidents.
Mr Moore pleaded not guilty, claiming he "didn't touch her" and he had done "f***ing nothing" to the woman.
After several more profanity-laden outbursts and further attempts to leave the magistrate gave him a rebuke and told him to "stop with the expletives".
"You have to stay here and listen," Mr Stanton said.
Mr Moore continued his protests and eventually Mr Stanton released him from the dock, placing the defendant back under police custody with only some of the particulars read.
Mr Stanton adjourned proceedings until March 22, when Mr Moore would appear by video link.
The magistrate added a note to the court file that Mr Moore refused to listen to the charges, and that he was remanded in prison at his request.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.