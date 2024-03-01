Liberals' timber policy: Putting the cart before the horse

Forestry has been a major issue in other elections, but in this campaign it barely rated a mention - until this week.
The Liberals sought to promote the issue on Thursday when they unveiled a plan to open up 40,000 hectares of native forest reserves for logging.
The timber industry has been complaining for years that supplies of high-quality native sawlog are dwindling.
After the shutdown of the Victorian native logging sector, the supply situation appeared to worsen, with Victorian sawmills moving in to snatch the few Tasmanian supplies available at high prices.
The government wanted to change that, and its response on Thursday was to unlock 10 per cent of the Future Potential Production Forest to logging.
This would increase supplies of up to 158,000 cubic metres of high-quality sawlog to the Tasmanian industry, giving more security to local sawmills, said Premier Jeremy Rockliff.
The policy was immediately condemned by the Greens and Labor, as anticipated.
But things started to go off the rail for the Liberals just hours later, when independent MHA John Tucker, who is closely connected to the industry, criticised the policy as likely to kill off jobs.
Then later in the day came the hammer blow - the Tasmanian Forest Products Association said it was "disappointed" by the announcement.
In a scathing statement, TFPA chief executive Nick Steel accused the Liberals of attempting to politicise the industry.
"The Liberals have been [in] government for a decade and could have solved our wood supply issue at any time.
"But instead, they have decided to make it an election issue."
The industry, it seems, wasn't consulted at all prior to the announcement - they apparently first got wind of it from media reports on Thursday.
Industry seems to be happy with the relative peace in the industry compared with 14 years ago, when the Forest Wars were raging.
Apparently, there's little stomach for re-fighting another Forest War.
They viewed Resources Minister Felix Ellis' announcement as a political move to draw attention to the deal that the Labor and the Greens made in their 2010-2014 coalition.
The Liberals even raised it in their Thursday statement, pointing out that production land was halved and two-thirds of timber sector jobs were lost following the 2011 Tasmanian Forestry Agreement.
Ellis' announcement played perfectly into the Liberals' 'Coalition of Chaos' campaign line, where they are attempting to stoke fear - unjustified or not - of the potential effects of a renewed Labor-Green alliance.
Timber industry figures also seem to have been disappointed that the government 'put the cart before the horse' - announcing that the 40,000 hectares of released forest would contain 'high-quality sawlogs'.
According to some sources, there has been no certification or classification of the available timber in the released areas.
The timber industry won't want to participate until they know the quality of timber up for grabs, and that won't happen until the new forest areas are certified.
Labor sources painted a picture of Mr Ellis scrambling on the phone looking for a saw miller willing to stand beside him on Thursday as he announced the plan, and not being able to find any that supported the policy.
However, we know that he did find one in the end - he made the announcement with Legana-based Orana Enterprises.
On Friday, the forest industry seemed more mollified by a second Liberal policy announcement.
The Liberals have promised to extend all existing native wood supply contracts for 14 Tasmanian sawmillers beyond the current 2027 expiry date.
The Liberals also promised to update Sustainable Timber Tasmania's Ministerial Charter to focus on supporting the development of Tasmanian based wood processing.
Nick Steel said these policies would benefit the sustainable forestry industry, Tasmanian jobs, and the economy.
Labor has yet to reveals its plans for the sector - it is likely to unveil its policy some time next week.
At that point, some real differences could be revealed, and forestry may well return as a hot-button election issue.
