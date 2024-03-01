Concerns for Launceston's Big Picture School are looming larger

Chairman of the Big Picture School association, Ben Cunningham, says the well-known alternative education school in Launceston might close if support from the Department of Education cannot be provided.
The Big Picture School, an alternative learning facility that caters for students who don't fit into the traditional schooling system, was established in 2016 and has helped hundreds of students through years nine to 12.
The school has faced ongoing staffing permanency issues with principal and vice principal positions under three-year contracts.
Over the past few months, the school has tried convincing Learning Services to provide more permanent staffing positions.
Mr Cunningham said the school's future was in jeopardy.
''If the support isn't set up now, this facility is gone,'' he said.
''This school should be here for years to come.''
Year 12 student Josh Steer said that as a small school, the Big Picture philosophy is all about student and staff connection.
''The staff have to know what students are interested in at this school,'' Josh said.
''There have been a few teachers that come and go, and even principals.
''You build a connection, and then they go, and you have to start that connection process again with a new person.''
Calinda Adams said the school is the reason her son has succeeded.
''My son is at year 12 at Big Picture School, and he's been offered a high achievers programme,'' said Calinda Adams.
''When he was in year ten, we considered homeschooling; I didn't think I could get him through mainstream studies.''
A spokesperson from the Department for Education, Children and Young People said staffing contracts at the school were consistent with other government schools.
''Big Picture Learning Credential is available at Launceston Big Picture School and Hobart City High School," they said.
"Like all Tasmanian government schools, there is a mixture of fixed term and permanent employment.''
Bass Labor MP Michelle O'Byrne said the Big Picture School has always 'sat outside'' of traditional schooling, and the department needs to consider how consistent staffing could affect its philosophy.
''The school is being treated this way but is fundamentally not this; it's not an add-on to education,'' Ms O'Byrne said.
"It's absolutely a stand-alone philosophy that is deserving of much greater support.
''Labor is very happy to commit to staffing continuity.''
