The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Concerns for Launceston's Big Picture School are looming larger

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
March 2 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Year 12 Big Picture School student Joshua Steer. Image by Saree Salter
Year 12 Big Picture School student Joshua Steer. Image by Saree Salter

Chairman of the Big Picture School association, Ben Cunningham, says the well-known alternative education school in Launceston might close if support from the Department of Education cannot be provided.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.