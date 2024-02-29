How a festival in Northern Tasmania hopes to change state forestry

At Mona Foma in Launceston this weekend - among the artists, musicians and revellers - a unique group will be hoping to shape Tasmania's future in forestry.
Workers from the North's forestry industry will be embracing not just the vibes but robust discussion during the summer art's festival as an extension of the Museum of Old and New Art's Forest Economics Congress.
The congress - convened by Kirsha Kaechele at Mona last November - brought 140 leaders, innovators and thinkers together to explore the value of Tasmania's forests and is being followed up by a Northern event timed to coincide with Mona Foma.
"The Forest Economics Congress was an incredible success in bringing people from all sides of the debate together," Ms Kaechele said.
"Together we identified a number of shared priorities and key opportunities at the congress that we'd like to share with industry, to ensure they co-lead the conversation, being the ones on the ground who see the impact decisions have for our forests and for our communities."
The Northern event is being lauded by Mona as an opportunity for industry to experience the festival together and consider shared aspirations following the initial congress, the event will bring together attendees for two days at the festival.
Attendees will be hosted by performance artist Betty Grumble as they take in Northern Tasmania while hearing from panellists and experts on issues related to the industry.
The northern industry gathering has been developed in consultation with industry leaders like Nick Steel, chief executive of the Tasmanian Forest Products Association, and Dwayne Kerrison, general manager of Orana Enterprises.
The experience will culminate with Mona Foma's musical finale in Cataract Gorge.
"With a unified approach, we have the opportunity to create a model of global significance, and for Tasmania to take the lead," Ms Kaechele said.
"We can harness the power of art and music as we continue to build meaningful relationships and shape Tasmania's future together.
"What better time to do this than as part of our festival- Mona Foma -in Launceston."
