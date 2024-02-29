The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Children in care sleeping in hotels, caravan parks CPSU says

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated February 29 2024 - 4:58pm, first published 4:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community and Public Sector general secretary Thirza White. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Community and Public Sector general secretary Thirza White. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Children are sleeping in hotels and caravan parks under security guard supervision due to unfilled positions across the child protection sector, the Community and Public Sector Union says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is The Examiner's health reporter and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.