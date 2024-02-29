Were you at the Launceston Cup? Check out our photos from the day

The Cup was first run in 1865 over a distance of three miles (about 4800m) and was won by a horse called Panic.
This year with the distance of 2400m, Victorian stayer Excelleration, ridden by jockey Harry Coffey, won the $300,000 event in front of a 10,000-strong crowd.
There was plenty of action in Fashions of the Field and many recognisable faces in the stands.
Examiner photographer Paul Scambler captured images of punters enjoying the day.
