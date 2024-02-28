Secret MacGyver cane helps man win Fashions on The Field

A saxophonist with spy-inspired accessories is off to Bali after winning The Examiner's Fashions on the Field.
Chicago-born Sydneysider Robert Lee wowed the judges by bringing an international flavour to the Launceston Cup.
Mr Lee matched a tangerine suit with a woody flat-brimmed hat, and was one of two place-getters to sport a cane.
But his cobra-topped cane - bought at a market in Amsterdam - proved more than meets the eye.
"It's got a little secret - you can take the top off and there's a little secret compartment," he said.
"You've got to have a spot for your extra pocket money."
The finance professional was attending his first Launceston Cup.
"We love coming to Tasmania," he said.
"I wore this in Melbourne for Melbourne Cup and my wife had a matching dress - I didn't win there so you've got to give it another chance."
Tasmanian Alycia Hall will also be heading to Bali for the second year running after beating out a strong women's field.
Miss Hall's partner Richard Morgan won the men's event in his debut appearance last year, and the pair got engaged while holidaying on the island.
"We won last year too so this is the double," Miss Hall said.
"We just love Bali - we love going there and enjoying it."
Miss Hall, who runs Waxed Beauty Therapy in Sorell, won Fashions on the Field in Hobart and the millinery section in Launceston last year.
She said her outfit had been created by Queensland designer Sonlia Fashion.
"Her inspiration was 'reef to rainforest' - so obviously my headpiece looking like it's from the sea and the shell earrings and pearls," she said.
