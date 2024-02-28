Hit snooze: Tasmanians revealed as the sleepiest holiday-makers

With Easter just a month away, people across the nation have started making plans for the holidays.
It's a time for rest and relaxation for many, but when it comes to hitting the snooze button, Tasmanians have proved themselves the best.
In a recent study of 2000 people by BIG4 Holiday Parks, 84 per cent of Tasmanian respondents said they liked to sleep in when on holiday, against a national average of 74 per cent.
The survey asked 81 questions in total to find out which part of the country was the friendliest, that title taken by the Northern Territory.
But when it comes to the most relaxed state, Tasmania has taken the top spot.
Eighty-nine per cent of survey participants said they preferred quiet time over socialising during the holidays, a significantly larger result than the rest of the nation.
The state also achieved the highest score on questions about relaxing activities.
Twenty-one per cent of Tasmanians preferred to lounge in the sun, beating Victoria in second place at just 11 per cent.
BIG4 Holiday Parks chief executive officer Sean Jenner said the company had delved into the nuances of how people choose to holiday.
"This survey contributes to our ongoing efforts in refining our holiday park experience," he said.
The state's easy-going nature is reflected in Tasmanian's responses to sport-related questions.
Forty-five per cent of survey participants said they didn't play sport on holiday - the highest result in the nation.
Cricket was one of the state's preferred sports, with 24 per cent of respondents picking up the bat during their time off.
Residents where comparatively uninterested in swimming, recording an approval rating even lower than the landlocked ACT.
