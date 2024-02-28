The Examiner
Rockliff says he won't attend AFL club launch during campaign

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated February 28 2024 - 2:44pm, first published 11:38am
Premier Jeremy Rockliff pictured with Tasmanian AFL club chairman Grant O'Brien
Premier Jeremy Rockliff pictured with Tasmanian AFL club chairman Grant O'Brien

Tasmanian Football Club chairman Grant O'Brien has refused a suggestion from Premier Jeremy Rockliff to push back the official launch of the new AFL team by a week to avoid a clash with the final week of the state election campaign.

