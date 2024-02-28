Rockliff says he won't attend AFL club launch during campaign

Tasmanian Football Club chairman Grant O'Brien has refused a suggestion from Premier Jeremy Rockliff to push back the official launch of the new AFL team by a week to avoid a clash with the final week of the state election campaign.
Mr Rockliff met with club chairman Grant O'Brien this week to discuss his concerns that having the launch during the election campaign would politicise the event.
In a letter to Mr O'Brien, which he publicly released, he said he would not attend either of the six community events that were part of the launch if they could not be delayed and would instead watch online.
"I will be encouraging all Liberal MPs and candidates to take a similar approach and, while it is out of my control, I would also expect that other political parties and candidates do the same," Mr Rockliff said.
"The launch of our Tasmanian team should be a moment of great unity and pride and not used as a political football.
"I remain of the view that the best thing for the Tasmanian Team is to delay the launch by one week."
Mr O'Brien said the launch would go ahead as planned.
"The decision to launch our club was made in September last year," he said.
"Our communities, in particular our supporters, volunteers, players and fans around Tasmania are very excited.
We will be going ahead on March 18 and encourage people to register, come along and help us celebrate."
Events are planned in Queenstown, St Helens, Devonport, Launceston, Oatlands and Hobart.
Free tickets for the events will be available from March 4.
