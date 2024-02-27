The Examiner
Former Launceston council worker pleads guilty to child abuse material charge

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated February 27 2024 - 5:15pm, first published 3:30pm
Peter Anthony Denholm leaves the Launceston Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to possessing child abuse material. Picture by Joe Colbrook
Peter Anthony Denholm leaves the Launceston Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to possessing child abuse material. Picture by Joe Colbrook

A Northern Tasmanian man, who has previously been employed by multiple councils, has pleaded guilty to possessing child abuse material.

Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court.

