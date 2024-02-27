Former Launceston council worker pleads guilty to child abuse material charge

A Northern Tasmanian man, who has previously been employed by multiple councils, has pleaded guilty to possessing child abuse material.
St Leonards man Peter Anthony Denholm, 47, had previously been directed to enter a plea at Launceston Magistrates Court on February 27, 2024 after the matter was adjourned in 2023.
He faced one count of possessing or controlling child abuse material obtained or accessed using a carriage service - which can include email, text and other digital communications.
This is a crime against Commonwealth law, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Denholm was previously employed in team leadership roles by the City of Launceston council, and more recently the Meander Valley Council.
Magistrate Simon Brown ordered Denholm to appear at the Supreme Court for sentencing on April 22, 2024.
Denholm was released on bail.
