Bus services needed in these four Launceston suburbs

Tasmania's $115 a head spend on public transport is not enough, according to a report calling for more bus services in select suburbs.
The recent election campaign has seen public transport rise as an issue, with Liberal and Labor offering half-price tickets, and the Greens committing to a free system.
The report by the McKell Institute looked at the state's bus network and found state funding into public transport has continued to decline.
In North and North West Tasmania, Metro offers up to 30 bus routes in Launceston serviced by 50 buses and 8 routes in Burnie with 50 buses, while private operators run services in regional areas.
The state spends the least taxpayer money on public transport and also has the least number of people using transport services when compared with the rest of Australia.
The report found Tasmanians living in suburbs with low car ownership are most in need of public transport and should become a focus for planning of public transport into the future.
It said poor inner suburbs had fewer bus services, despite being close to main roads.
Northern suburbs highlighted in the report as requiring a policy focus included Prospect Vale, Newnham, Mayfield and Ravenswood.
"Some areas, by virtue of their disadvantage and geography, and the potentially transformative effects of public transport access, ought to have greater access than other more affluent communities," the report said.
"They have the most to gain from good service, and the most to lose from poor service," it said.
"Academic studies have suggested that those who live closer to public transport services are more likely to work more days per year than those who live further afield. This has indirect flow on effects which have been found to reduce welfare dependency and unemployment."
TasCOSS CEO Adrienne Picone said a well-functioning public transport system was critical for social participation.
"Many Tasmanians tell us that public transport is simply not an option, because there's a lack of services where they live or the services are so unreliable they don't even bother," she said.
"For too many years, governments have not adequately invested in public transport and the results are there for all to see."
Social and disability providers are calling for free public transport for students, seniors, concession card holders and low income earners, improved disability access on buses, and an expansion of public bus services.
