Tasmanian Greens call for ban on whips ahead of Launceston Cup

A day before the Launceston Cup, the Tasmanian Greens called for an end to whipping in the horse racing industry.
Greens candidate for Bass Cecily Rosol said whipping was "cruel and inhumane" to horses.
"It pushes them beyond their physical limits. They often end up with injuries and sometimes die as a result of races," Ms Rosol said.
"We don't think that it's acceptable for horses to be treated that way for our entertainment."
Racing Minister Felix Ellis said the Liberal government would not be banning whips.
Ms Rosol said over 30 years ago, a Senate committee recommended banning whipping across the racing industry.
"It's 2024 and horses are still the same ... the tides turning and people are becoming more and more aware of animal welfare and the cruelty that happens in the racing industry," she said.
According to the Office of Racing Integrity, drivers can only apply the whip "in a wrist only flicking motion whilst holding a rein in each hand with the tip of the whip pointed forward in an action which does not engage the shoulder".
A first offence penalty for breaking whipping rules is a minimum of a $200 fine.
Ms Rosol said the Greens were calling for more stringent measures and regulation across the industry.
"That would include looking at the penalties and ensuring that they match the inhumanity of what we're doing to horses," Ms Rosol said.
Mr Ellis said the Greens wanted to ban racing altogether.
"That's what will happen if they get a foothold into Labor's coalition of chaos," Mr Ellis said.
Labor spokesperson for racing Dean Winter said whips were legal under Australian racing laws.
"They've been used for many years and are an important safety tool for jockeys," Mr Winter said.
"They do not harm the horses, racing participants love their animals and horses and the industry is an incredibly important one for Tasmania."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.