Once-flourishing Evandale bakery ready for new vision

The owners of a historic Evandale building are looking for the right person to take over the former Ingleside Bakery.
Jane and Steve Shaw spent three decades running a bakery from the village's circa-1867 Municipal Chambers building.
The Russell Street premise was a mainstay for locals and visitors, offering a toasty woodfire in winter and glass cabinets full of bakery items.
But since the Shaws departed in mid-2022 the doors have largely been shut.
Signs outside the building in late 2022 indicated the bakery site was set to be relaunched as Pane Piano and offer artisanal Italian bread, pastry, sandwiches, gelato and pizza.
It never came to be, but a new tenant may not be far off.
The property has been updated by its current owners and listed for lease.
"When it was trading it was really central to the fabric of the township," said leasing agent Ben Humphreys, of Humphreys Real Estate.
"It was a real meeting place and gathering point, and very popular with tourists.
"The current owners have done quite a bit of work inside so it presents really nicely, it's ready for someone to go in and fit out and take advantage of."
After 120 years of varied uses, the building was sold into public hands in 1987.
The Shaws arrived from England in 1990 to take over the business and transformed the bakery it into a must-visit.
The property comes with its high ceilings, historic woodfired oven, a famously tall door and land at the rear that could be restored to gardens.
Mr Humphreys said the tenancy had attracted some interest since hitting the market.
"It's a good opportunity for somebody because they've got something that's really consistent with the character of the town," he said.
"If someone can go in and recreate something similar to the people who had it for a long time ... and maybe with a bit of an updated tweak on that ... I reckon someone could get a really profitable business going.
"It's going to take someone who's got some effort and energy and who understands that market."
The lease to the building has been listed for $80,000 plus outgoings and GST.
