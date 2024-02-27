The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Once-flourishing Evandale bakery ready for new vision

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated February 28 2024 - 7:52am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Evandale's former Ingleside Bakery. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Evandale's former Ingleside Bakery. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The owners of a historic Evandale building are looking for the right person to take over the former Ingleside Bakery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.