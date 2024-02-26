One man on the loose, one in custody after alleged city CBD theft: Police

A man attempted to escape police by getting in a parked car in Devonport at the weekend, Tasmania Police have said.
A spokesperson for police said two men allegedly stole clothing from a shop in the city CBD and were confronted by officers on Sunday, February 26.
They said one of the men escaped and the other, a 38-year-old Launceston man, was arrested after a brief pursuit.
"[He] was apprehended by police after a foot chase through the CBD during which he unlawfully entered a parked vehicle with the driver present," the spokesperson said.
"OC spray was deployed during his arrest, however nobody was physically injured as a result of the incident."
The man was charged with aggravated assault, attempting to escape and four counts of stealing and was remanded in custody to appear in the Devonport Magistrates Court.
They said police were following a "specific line of inquiry" in relation to the second man, and thanked the public for assistance during the arrest.
Anyone with information or footage can contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.
