Driver given hefty fine after driving at double the speed limit on rural road

A 20-year-old man will be off the road for four months and was given a hefty fine after driving at double the speed limit through Cressy.
Police officers belonging to the Northern Road Policing Services were on patrol about 2.30pm on Sunday, February 25 when they picked up a white Ford utility driving at 100kmh.
The speed limit for the stretch of road was 50kmh, according to police.
As well as the instant disqualification, the 20-year-old was hit with a $1121.25 fine and six demerit points.
Sergeant Ben Kromkamp said drivers could expect to find police anywhere across the state, from city streets to country roads, watching for drivers committing the Fatal Five driving offences - the five factors most commonly linked to fatal crashes.
These are speeding, distracted driving, drink and drug driving, driving while tired and driving without a seat belt.
"You can continue expect to see us anywhere, anytime - targeting the 'Fatal Five' to help keep people safe on our roads," Sergeant Kromkamp said.
Tasmania Police data shows officers detected 19,487 speeding offences statewide between February 2023 and January 2024.
Over the same period, speed cameras picked up 46,742 speeders across Tasmania.
