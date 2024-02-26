The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Driver given hefty fine after driving at double the speed limit on rural road

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated February 26 2024 - 12:29pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police said officers on patrol picked up the 20-year-old driving at double the signposted 50kmh speed limit on February 25. Picture by Paul Scambler
Police said officers on patrol picked up the 20-year-old driving at double the signposted 50kmh speed limit on February 25. Picture by Paul Scambler

A 20-year-old man will be off the road for four months and was given a hefty fine after driving at double the speed limit through Cressy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.