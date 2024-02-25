State won't pay for Marinus Link project under Labor, White says

Labor in government will pull Tasmania out of the Marinus Link project, party leader Rebecca White says.
But Ms White has contended that this does not mean the project will not go ahead, rather, that the state won't contribute money towards it.
"We acknowledge that this is a critical project for the nation - but that is exactly why the Australian Government should be the ones that have to pay for it," she said.
Under the current arrangement, the federal government has a 49 per cent share in the project, the Victorian government a 33.3 per cent share and Tasmania a 17.7 per cent share.
Tasmania has an option to sell its stake to the Commonwealth upon commissioning of the project.
The project was last year scaled back to one cable instead of two, with an option to develop a second cable later, at a revised cost of between $3 and $3.3 billion.
Tasmania's contribution is estimated to be between $106 and $117 million - or 3.5 per cent of the overall cost.
Ms White said the Liberals in government had spent $130 million so far on the project with little to show for it.
"The Liberals cut the project in half in August 2023 due to significant cost blowouts and reduced Tasmania's share of the project to 17.7 per cent," she said.
Ms White said Labor in government would sell Tasmania's share to the Commonwealth once the project had been commissioned.
Energy spokesman Dean Winter said the state's share equated to about $584 million.
"Tasmania would be best off getting out of it as soon as possible," he said.
"There's no point throwing good money after bad at a project where more than 90 per cent of the benefit flows to the mainland."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.