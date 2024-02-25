Greens energy relief plans for low-income Tasmanian households

The Greens have pledged to ensure all new public housing properties are fitted with solar panels and existing properties retrofitted should it hold the balance of power after the state election.
The policy is expected to cost $41.7 million over four years, but save about $1200 off an annual power bill for a public housing tenant.
The party will also follow Victoria's lead and push for minimum energy efficiency standards to be applied to Tasmanian rental properties, meaning that water appliances will need to have a three-star rating and heating and electrical appliances will need a two-star rating.
The Greens also want a grants program established for energy efficiency upgrades in low-income households, with grants of up to $2000 to be distributed to 2500 households each year from a $5 million fund.
Bass Greens candidate Cecily Rosol said power bills often came as a shock to people in Northern Tasmania and often families were forced to choose between paying them and buying groceries.
"Many renters have lived in places with cheap and crappy appliances," she said.
"Not only do they not do the job properly - think cooking in the oven taking twice as long as it should - it also means power bills are more expensive.
"We can change the law to make sure there's minimum standards for appliances in rentals.
We can have lower power bills for Tasmanians struggling to pay them by installing rooftop solar on public housing."
