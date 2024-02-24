Labor pledge free lunches in all government primary schools if elected

Tasmanian Labor will provide free, healthy lunches for all children in the state's primary schools if elected.
Labor made the same pledge in the 2021 election, costed at $31.8 million over six years.
This program would proceed in a staged rollout, with each stage of 20 schools to cost approximately $6 million per year.
Labor Leader Rebecca White said the policy would save Tasmanian families with two children up to $4000 a year.
"One of the biggest [cost of living] pressures families are facing right now as schools return is providing nutritious, healthy meals for our children," Ms White said.
"As they start their school day it's about making sure they're paying attention and able to concentrate with a full tummy."
School lunch project manager at School Food Matters, Julie Dunbabin, said their School Lunch Project, found there were numerous benefits to children having a proper lunch at school.
"They have better concentration, children expand their taste buds by trying food they haven't had before and attendance is actually better when it's school lunch day," Ms Dunbabin said.
"We've got happier students and happier staff because they're also not dealing with behaviour issues after lunch.
"Also part of the project is that the students sit down for 20 minutes and there's a socialisation process there with teachers eating with the children."
She said the government should stay focused on the project because the outcomes were already being seen.
"But with an ongoing commitment we'll actually see an improvement generally for Tasmania and the Tasmanian community, both went from a sense of wellness and economic impact," Ms Dunbabin said.
Treasurer Michael Ferguson said the Liberal government started the school lunch program.
"We rolled it out in a sustainable, affordable way ensuring schools determine the best fit to suit their circumstances," Mr Ferguson said.
"Labor needs to reveal how many teachers or school support staff it will cut to pay for its wildly expensive school lunches promise."
But Ms White said it was "laughable" Mr Ferguson was questioning Labor's costings.
"He is the minister and the treasurer who's driven the state's budget into the red," Ms White said.
"All of our commitments are fully costed and we will demonstrate how we're funding them and they're investments in things that people care about."
Labor education spokesperson Josh Willie said they would expand by 20 schools each year up to 2030, each 20 schools costing an additional $6 million at full operation.
"That's at $6 a meal which is far better than the current setup, which is running on the smell of an oily rag," Mr Willie said.
"It's not reaching all children and it is underfunded.
"We're proposing to increase the staff support for this program up to 300 new staff and we have a $2 million capital and equipment upgrade fund to make sure schools have the equipment they need to deliver the program."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.