The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

It's schooners for midi prices at craft beer event on Saturday

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated February 24 2024 - 9:36am, first published 9:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Du Cane Brewery co-owners Sam Reid and Will Horan. Piocture by Phillip Biggs
Du Cane Brewery co-owners Sam Reid and Will Horan. Piocture by Phillip Biggs

Six of Northern Tasmania's unique craft beer breweries are celebrating local beers on Saturday, offering customers schooners for the price of midis and the chance to savour 30 unique beer flavours.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.