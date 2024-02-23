It's schooners for midi prices at craft beer event on Saturday

Six of Northern Tasmania's unique craft beer breweries are celebrating local beers on Saturday, offering customers schooners for the price of midis and the chance to savour 30 unique beer flavours.
Independent brewers Launceston Brewery, Du Cane Brewing and Saint John Craft Beer have teamed up with three other Northern craft beer companies to stage the event at Saint Johns Beers in St John's Street and Du Cane Brewing on Elizabeth Street in Launceston, in order to raise the profile of independent beer brewers.
Du Cane Brewery co-owner Sam Reid says the decision to stage Local Beer Day was a reaction by the six brewers to the present difficulties faced by smaller independents.
He accuses some of the larger brewers that have bought out smaller craft brands of "craftwashing".
"You walk into a pub and you think you're drinking a local independent beer, but its not necessarily independent," he says.
"It might be a Stone & Wood that you think is independently owned, but is actually owned by Kirin, or it might be a Balter that you think is independently owned, but it's actually owned by Asahi."
He says true independent brewers are finding it harder and harder to "cut through".
This comes at a time of sky-high energy, gas and grain prices, raising the cost of doing business for brewers.
He said grain prices alone, one of breweries biggest costs, have risen by 30 per cent in the past few years.
He has asked customers seeking true independent beers to check for the 'Independent Brewers Association' logo on the beers, which certifies its independence.
"By supporting local, you're still supporting independent and the money stays in Australia - I think that's pretty important for all of us these days," he says.
Saint John manager Kilty Salter says customers coming to the two Launceston events can easily move between the two sites, which are located across St Johns Street from each other.
"We saw this as a great initiative to support the local industry and we couldn't wait to be part of it."
Other beers will be available at Tandy's Alehouse, off Elizabeth Street.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.