Neglect of public school infrastructure in Tasmania, says union

Two New South Wales private schools spent more on capital infrastructure than the state of Tasmania spent across its entire public school system, with the latter spending the least per student in Australia.
This data comparison was highlighted in a national education union report that analysed private and public school funding, and showed that investment in Tasmanian public schools was poor.
Australian Education Union state president David Genford used the report's data to call for governments to prioritise public education.
"Principals have to deal with leaky roofs, temporary classroom infrastructure problems and fixing windows on top of dealing with their own unsustainable workload and a teacher recruitment crisis," Dr Genford said.
"We need a Government that will prioritise quality public education by committing to properly resourcing schools and ensuring Tasmania really does lead the nation in education. "
He said the report highlighted the neglect of public school grounds, classrooms and other capital infrastructure.
"Ten years of a Tasmanian Liberal Government has left Tasmania with a public school system starved of basic funding required to maintain a safe, quality learning environment for every student. That is inexcusable," said Mr. Genford.
"In 2015 Premier Rockliff announced his vision that Tasmania would lead the nation in education. His legacy as Premier has been to leave Tasmania at the bottom of the pile. That is a disgrace," he said.
"In 2021 private school capital investment was 4.8 times investment in public schools. The blatant favouritism and largesse Premier Rockliff has displayed is astounding."
