Neglect of public school infrastructure in Tasmania, says union

By Isabel Bird
February 23 2024 - 4:01pm
Investment into public school buildings worse in Tasmania. Picture: Karleen Minney.
Two New South Wales private schools spent more on capital infrastructure than the state of Tasmania spent across its entire public school system, with the latter spending the least per student in Australia.

