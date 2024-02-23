The Examiner
Cheers: Labor announces tourism, events, hospitality package

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
February 23 2024 - 3:26pm
Labor will direct funding towards off-season events if it wins government after the election.
Tourism-based businesses will be able to apply for no-interest government loans to improve their operations from a $50 million fund if Labor is in power after March 23.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

