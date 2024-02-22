Liberals promise a modern urban Bus Interchange in the heart of Launceston

A re-elected majority Liberal Government would invest in a modern urban Bus Interchange in the heart of Launceston.
Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said Urban service buses currently use the Launceston interchange on St. Johns Street and Brisbane Street, causing congestion along the streets, impacting the streetscapes and affecting amenities at nearby outdoor cafes.
"A re-elected majority Liberal Government will invest in a contemporary Bus Interchange for urban services, with an indoor waiting area, toilets and ticket sales," Mr Ferguson said.
"Launceston also needs a new Northern Transit Centre to cater for regional services, after the tenancy of the previous centre at Cornwall Square was not renewed by the private owner.
"This impacted multiple bus operators, including Kinetic and Calow's Coaches - who operate the intercity, East Coast and Mole Creek services.
Labor member for Bass Janie Finlay said the timing of the announcement was dubious.
"The community would be right to ask what the Liberals have been doing all this time. This announcement is clearly rushed because of the election. It will be quite some time before the site is operational, and it doesn't provide the immediate and safe solution our community needs," she said.
"People young and old have been left waiting outside in the cold, dark and rain, often scared at the makeshift site the Liberals provided after they dropped the ball and were left without a facility.
"The Liberals have had ten years to upgrade commuter services in Launceston - if they haven't done it by now, they never will.
"Labor will have more to say about our transport plan for northern Tasmanian throughout the course of the campaign."
