Launceston needs a long term solution to the Tamar River silting problem

I BELIEVE that the long term solution to the Tamar River silting is the proposed Tamar Lake project which would also provide unlimited supply of fresh water for both Agricultural and Industry use. However this will not happen in my lifetime so I propose a short term solution to the basin silt problem.
In the 1940s the then Marine Board commenced a cutting which would bypass Stephenson's Bend to make easier shipping access to Kings Wharf. This was about one third completed before construction was halted and the results are still evident today.
Apparently Stephenson's Bend provides a barrier to the silt flowing downstream so my proposal is to complete the Cutting and remove this obstruction. The main objection to both raking and dredging is where to deposit the contaminated spoil this could now be dumped into the bypassed river bed with the soil from the excavated cutting to cover it.
The reclaimed land can then be used for any number of uses such as Sporting, Industry, Housing,etc providing revenue to help cover the cost. The Cutting is in proximity of the proposed Tamar Bridge so both projects could complement each other making both more economically viable.
TasWater is currently constructing the much needed sewerage diversion pipeline which culminates at Tea Tree Bend again in proximity of the Cutting and may be used in a dual role to pump silt to the site.
Kevin Best, Trevallyn
THERE is no doubt MONA is a transformative experience. The overwhelming architecture extends its beauty beyond a visitor's imagination. Provocative images are captured in unique artwork installations which are displayed after months of serious work and craft skill. The unlimited investment blows the mind in the uniqueness of the architecture and the inviting atmosphere. A visitor's thoughts can travel to dark places and spiral in tunnels of sound and colours of beauty. Losing oneself in a museum like MONA is like being in a state of flow. When you visit MONA, you test your own limitations - how far can your imagination go? Human transformation suggests you undergo an impactful experience. MONA takes the visitor beyond reality in a world of provocative images and world statements. It is a place where all senses ignite and where human transformation is possible.
Indulge the senses and lay back under the sun with sounds of music. MONO is the future of where wild dreams are born. Immerse in rooms you have never contemplated before and test your own limits. Triggers such as sounds, sights and smell can stir the senses. MONA can transform any visitor.
Effie Steriopoulos (PhD), Melbourne VIC
AFTER visiting Pioneer Park at Evandale at the weekend I felt compelled to write this letter.
What a neglected piece of land in the centre of Evandale. The rose garden cemetery is nothing short of disgraceful. The Northern Midlands Council should hang their heads in shame, and I cannot believe the Evandale community is not fighting for this parcel of land to be brought back to life with some long overdue attention. Especially as the Penny Farthing celebrations are held this weekend, you would have thought the area would have been tidied up and some water on the grassed area. Clearly there isn't an Evandale representative on the Council, and if this parcel of land was in Longford there wouldn't be a need for me to write this letter.
Lynne Preece, Perth
AN ADDITION to the suggestion that a possible re-election of Donald Trump come November would be a sobering thought (The Examiner, February 13) can be readily found in the current betting market on offer by the TAB.
Declaring the Donald the best of good things in virtually a two horse race, the odds presently are DJT $1.95, while Sleepy Joe is a $3.25 pop, then Michelle Obama $10, Gavin Newsome $11 and Nikki Haley $17 at the head of the others which includes just about every person and their dog, such as the likes of Hillary Clinton and Kanye West.
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
I FEEL all politicians should state where there preferences are going prior to in this election.
It could help so many people in what party to vote for.
Jennifer Massey, Launceston
