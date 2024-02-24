Launceston needs a long term solution to the Tamar River silting problem

THERE is no doubt MONA is a transformative experience. The overwhelming architecture extends its beauty beyond a visitor's imagination. Provocative images are captured in unique artwork installations which are displayed after months of serious work and craft skill. The unlimited investment blows the mind in the uniqueness of the architecture and the inviting atmosphere. A visitor's thoughts can travel to dark places and spiral in tunnels of sound and colours of beauty. Losing oneself in a museum like MONA is like being in a state of flow. When you visit MONA, you test your own limitations - how far can your imagination go? Human transformation suggests you undergo an impactful experience. MONA takes the visitor beyond reality in a world of provocative images and world statements. It is a place where all senses ignite and where human transformation is possible.