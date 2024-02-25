There is uncertainty around 2024 Tasmanian State election result

Bad laws have always existed and I suggest that voting as a legal duty is one - the legal duty to vote clashes with the moral right to do so. The default position, I suggest, is that people should be free to do whatever they wish and if that freedom is to be restricted, then the onus is on the freedom restrictor to advance a sufficiently strong case warranting that freedom loss. Not just any old reasons but ones good enough to warrant restricting a person's freedom of action. I suggest that such reasons are not available in this case.