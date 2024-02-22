The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Bushfire threats called in more than 16 times on 33 degree day

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated February 22 2024 - 2:22pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bushfire threats called in more than 16 times on 33 degree day
Bushfire threats called in more than 16 times on 33 degree day

Tasmania's emergency service are responding to multiple bushfires across the state, with individuals in some areas being advised to prepare to leave.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.