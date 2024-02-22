Bushfire threats called in more than 16 times on 33 degree day

Tasmania's emergency service are responding to multiple bushfires across the state, with individuals in some areas being advised to prepare to leave.
Bushfires have just been called in Zeehan and Stanley.
A fire was also called in earlier at Liffey
Many of the fires are burning in the central highlands Tasmania, with motorists on the Lyell Highway being warned of smoke, and Tarraleah, Brady's Lake regions under watch and act warnings.
Only local traffic is now allowed on highway between Gretna and Bronte Park.
A vegetation fire has broken out within Permanent Timber Production Zone land, with services constructing a mineral earth firebreak to contain.
There is also a fire in southern Tasmania at Crabtree.
The Tasmanian Fire Service are providing a public update shortly on the current response.
They will be joined by the Bureau of Meteorology, Sustainable Timber Tasmania and Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service will be in attendance.
