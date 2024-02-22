Lennon and Coleman plan offers best solution for the future of an AFL team

INDEPENDENT Liberal Lara Alexander is correct when she states that Stadium 2: The Lennon Coleman plan offers the best solution for the future of an AFL team.
Blind Freddy would be aware the AFL who rely on private business support would agree to this superior option.
Former Premier Peter Gutwein's vision for an AFL team would see the merit in former Premier Lennon's proposal, because he understands the virtue of public and private investment, and enhances Hobart and the state as MONA has done.
Brian P. Khan, Bridport
No more whingeing politicians
WITHOUT doubt the commitment by Craig Thomson, Editor of The Examiner, not to print stories of whinging Politicians was a breath of fresh air. At the age of 87 and since I have been able to read The Examiner Newspaper I have never witnessed such a worthwhile statement. Although retired in my business working days and political adventures this is the most enlightening endeavour, I had yet in the past to have read the Examiner with remarks from all parties that had not contained whinging. As Craig Thomson has indicated, voters want to hear all positive remarks on their future agenda's, and how they are going to help and improve the state, and that would be incredible. That is why many more readers like myself want to hear the positives and directions. This has been an initiative in media history like no other keeping Politicians to the facts without trying to whinge about other Politicians. I anticipate this will be a close election so I will be reading and studying The Examiner for guidance. Thank you Mr, Thomson
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
AS INDEPENDENTS promote themselves as the exclusively wise and moral guardians of our political systems, it is necessary, by way of balance, to say a few words in defence of political parties.
Any elected Member of Parliament needs to work with others in order to achieve anything in policy or administrative terms. Our two major parties' long standing electoral success is based on building coalitions between numerous groups with diverse needs, interests and values. Their survival depends on their ability to reconcile differences and deliver results.
Australia's preference voting system enables smaller parties or 'networks' to influence but not dominate decision-making, while Tasmania' Hare-Clark system gives voters a choice of individuals within their preferred parties' lists.
In practice, most independents tend to vote more often with one major party or the other but are clever enough to keep everyone guessing, including those who voted for them. Even so, those who start and finish as independents deserve respect.
By contrast, while individual cases vary, it is effectively a form of theft from those who voted for them, when those elected as party representatives declare they are independent, stay in Parliament for the rest of their term, play games with confidence and supply, and switch sides as it suits them.
Philip Eldridge, West Moonah
JULIAN Assange (The Examiner, February 21) has been locked up, locked away for years. The person who actually stole the articles at the centre of this fiasco has been pardoned. The American newspaper which first published these articles and its staff have not been sanctioned. Where is the Justice? In his immediate release.
J.Breen, Newnham
SO WAGES are going up. Great.
But when are you going to substantially increase to a reasonable level the basic pension?
Reading today that wage earners are expecting a pay increase.
When the hell are you people going to do this, announce this for the lowly pensioners? Seriously everyone talks about wage increases including bureaucrats.
You seriously get enough. When are the pensioners going to be bought into the 21st century? I think on today's rate we are still in the 19th century value for dollars.
Malcolm Carey, Launceston
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.