Lennon and Coleman plan offers best solution for the future of an AFL team

WITHOUT doubt the commitment by Craig Thomson, Editor of The Examiner, not to print stories of whinging Politicians was a breath of fresh air. At the age of 87 and since I have been able to read The Examiner Newspaper I have never witnessed such a worthwhile statement. Although retired in my business working days and political adventures this is the most enlightening endeavour, I had yet in the past to have read the Examiner with remarks from all parties that had not contained whinging. As Craig Thomson has indicated, voters want to hear all positive remarks on their future agenda's, and how they are going to help and improve the state, and that would be incredible. That is why many more readers like myself want to hear the positives and directions. This has been an initiative in media history like no other keeping Politicians to the facts without trying to whinge about other Politicians. I anticipate this will be a close election so I will be reading and studying The Examiner for guidance. Thank you Mr, Thomson