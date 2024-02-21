'Looks like we've dodged a bullet': Rain eases over St Helens amid flooding

Some roads into St Helens have been cut off, power is out and some properties are at risk of isolation or inundation following torrential rain today, the State Emergency Service has warned.
Rainfall has presently stopped but emergency services predicted it to continue this afternoon, and resulting flood waters could put lives and livestock at risk around St Helens, Beaumaris, Scamander and surrounds.
Break o Day Council Mayor Mick Tucker said power in St Helens was still out and communications were limited.
"We had torrential rain, massive electrical storms, and some areas reported up to 260mm since five o'clock this morning," Cr Tucker said.
"We've had reports of inundation in at least one shop on Main Street ... and we possibly will have inundation in some houses, but it's very hard to know because we've got no power."
He said several roads had been cut by the flood waters, but he said the region appeared to have "dodged a bullet" when the storm unexpectedly moved on.
"We have sunshine right now," he said, but noted that storm clouds were approaching.
The BOM projected further rainfall this afternoon.
The SES warned earlier that evacuation of some properties may be required, and that driving conditions would remain dangerous.
Tasmania Police confirmed the following road closures:
Ansons Bay Road - Reids Road to North Ansons Bay Road
Binalong bay Road - Reids Road to Treloggens Bridge
Tasman Highway - Reservoir Road to Anons Bay Road
They warned drivers to drive to the conditions, never attempt to drive through flooded areas, and to be cautious of debris on roads.
More to follow.
