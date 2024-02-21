A trip down memory lane: Redline bus becomes living exhibit

A Tasmanian Redline bus is set to become a permanent living exhibit in an effort to preserve local transport history.
Multinational bus company Kinetic donated the 1990 model to the Tasmanian Bus and Coach Society on February 20.
Adelaide's Pressed Metal Corporation built around 10 vehicles for the rugged west coast of Tasmania, although this 41-seater coach is now the only one left.
Kinetic bus driver Lyndon Lewis said some of the others had been turned into campervans.
"A lot got sold to the mainland, others that no one wanted got crushed," he said.
Having previously worked for Redline for 20 years, Mr Lewis said it was great to see the bus again, especially in such good condition.
"It looks really good. It should be around for a long time I reckon," he said.
The Tasmanian Redline service was a common sight on the state's west coast for more than three decades, taking freight and passengers from Hobart and Launceston.
The buses also delivered fresh food, mail, medical supplies and urgent mechanical parts, providing a vital lifeline in supplying goods and services to remote communities across the region.
Secretary of the Tasmanian Bus and Coach Society Neil Robins highlighted the significance of preserving the state's social history.
"Tasmanian Redline holds a special place in the hearts of Tasmanians for the important role it played in the everyday life of the state, so it's essential we preserve that history and make it accessible to people," he said.
"It's wonderful to see the community reaction when we take our buses to local events. People are always eager to share their memories of catching the bus."
The donated model required a dramatic rebuild before it could be donated, culminating in four years of restoration works.
The bus was completely stripped and resprayed, its timber and vinyl flooring were replaced, mechanical work was done to ensure it was roadworthy and its seats were reupholstered.
Materials authentic to the vehicle's era were used to return it to its former glory, even if this task proved an extra challenge.
The donated bus now takes on a new role as a living exhibit for the Tasmanian Bus and Coach Society.
It'll make its first appearance at the Exeter Agricultural Show on February 24 before appearing at the Longford Truck Run and the South East Suns Truck Show in Sorell later this year.
