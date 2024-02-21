Death, disaster and Christmas recycling: Council launches community survey

The City of Launceston has kicked off community consultations this year with an eclectic range of topics.
The council is gearing up to launch its Tomorrow Together program to ask residents about everything from death and disaster to Christmas recycling.
Mayor Matthew Garwood said the consultation was part of a wider initiative to gauge views on a variety of subjects.
"In the past we've sought the community's views on city planning, playgrounds, the environment and much more," he said.
"The answers provided by the community help us to develop new policies, management plans and initiatives to help make our city an even better place."
The upcoming consultation is set to delve into some unusual territory, with this round asking questions about death and burial.
"It may not be the cheeriest of topics, but it's important for our council to understand the community's views in this area, because it helps us to plan for the future management of assets like the Carr Villa Memorial Park," Cr Garwood said.
"Cremation is becoming more common compared to traditional burial, so we're eager to see how Launceston residents feel about it, and what factors they consider when a loved one passes away."
Carr Villa Memorial Park acting business leader Eve Gibbons said the program offered a rare opportunity for people to provide their thoughts on end of life services.
"We know that Carr Villa Memorial Park is an important place for many Launceston families, but it's rare that we turn our thoughts to our individual wishes when we talk about end of life," she said.
"This consultation provides us with an opportunity to identify changing trends and to determine how Carr Villa Memorial Park can contribute to supporting these decisions both presently and in the future."
Launceston residents have also been asked their thoughts on an extra kerbside recycling collection at Christmas, what plans they have for natural disasters and what they think about the municipality's paths and trails.
Consultation is now open at tomorrowtogetherlaunceston.com.au and will close at the end of March.
