The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Death, disaster and Christmas recycling: Council launches community survey

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated February 21 2024 - 2:24pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood. Picture by Paul Scambler
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood. Picture by Paul Scambler

The City of Launceston has kicked off community consultations this year with an eclectic range of topics.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.