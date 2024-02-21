Japanese classics: National Automobile Museum gears up for its biggest show

The biggest Japanese car show in the state will rev up The National Automobile Museum car park this weekend.
The Museum in Launceston will hold its fourth Japanese Classics Tasmania show this Sunday, February 25, from 10 am to 2 pm.
Museum CEO Phil Costello said the annual show is the museum's largest event and the most extensive showcase of Japanese cars in the state.
''It is the biggest Japanese car show in the state, and we are proud of that," he said.
Members of the public have entered approximately 190 Japanese vehicles for display at the upcoming show. Entries have now closed.
Mr Costello said most people who visit the museum are typically 50-plus years old, so he enjoys how this show caters to a broader audience.
''The big difference with this show over anything else we do is the ability to engage with a much younger audience.
''It is a really good opportunity for us.
''Another pleasing thing about this event is 95 per cent of the people that put their car in the show come in and support the museum,'' he said.
Mr Costello said the show is free entry, and the museum is open at a discounted price on the day.
Assistant Manager Dylan Costello said the support from the community is a massive help in making these events possible.
Local sponsors include Autobarn, Shannons, Black Kat Detailing and GVS Media. Kings Meadows Lion Club are also ''great supporters of the show'' as well as the Silo Hotel, which offers half of its car park to use on the day.
