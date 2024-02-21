The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Japanese classics: National Automobile Museum gears up for its biggest show

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
February 21 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan Costello of the National Automobile Museum with one of the Nissans on display for the Japanese Classics Tasmania show. Picture by Paul Scambler
Dylan Costello of the National Automobile Museum with one of the Nissans on display for the Japanese Classics Tasmania show. Picture by Paul Scambler

The biggest Japanese car show in the state will rev up The National Automobile Museum car park this weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.