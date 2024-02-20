Why a long-time radio host is standing for Tasmanian Liberals in 2024

After decades on TV and radio made him a prominent Tasmanian media personality, Rob Fairs announced his candidacy for the Liberal party, running in the seat of Bass.
Known better as "Fairsy" to many, Mr Fairs spent 15 years as an ambassador for Mark Webber Challenges, assisting at-risk Tasmanian youth.
When Mark Webber Challenges pulled out of the state, Mr Fairs started the Rob Fairs Foundation in 2021, a non-profit dedicated to helping disadvantaged youth.
"It's something that's been burning in me for a long time," Mr Fairs said.
"Being in the media for so long you deal with issues, you're talking about them all the time and people talk to you."
He said his involvement with disadvantaged youth and with his charity drove him to make the decision.
"I live and breathe it every day," he said.
"Every single Tasmanian deserves to have a crack at being the best they can be and enjoy the best facilities and the best services.
"I know my decision isn't going to make everyone happy, but I've always followed my gut."
He supported disadvantaged and vulnerable communities and said he stood for confidence and supported small businesses.
"They're the backbone of our community - always has been and always will be."
Mr Fairs said he would not stay on the air during the campaign.
"I've stepped away from radio, I've got to be fair to everybody, and I thought that might give me an unfair advantage," Mr Fairs said.
"I don't talk politics on my show, but I want to be fair and ensure all our team is on fair and level footing."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said Mr Fairs was a perfect example of someone who was reflected across the Liberal team.
