Fighting Rocherlea fire and getting it under control from the air

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
Updated February 19 2024 - 3:13pm, first published 3:06pm
Bushfire at Russell Plains Road, Rocherlea, Launceston. 6:05 PM : Water bombing helicopters drops water onto the fire ground at Russell Plains Road. Picture by Paul Scambler

Water bombing helicopters fought the bushfire from the air at Russell Plains Road, Rocherlea, on Sunday evening.

Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

