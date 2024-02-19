Fighting Rocherlea fire and getting it under control from the air

Water bombing helicopters fought the bushfire from the air at Russell Plains Road, Rocherlea, on Sunday evening.
The Tasmania Fire Service issued smoke warnings on Saturday morning for Mayfield, Mowbray and Ravenswood residents.
The Fire Service said although smoke, ash and embers from the fire were visible, it did not pose a threat to any properties or the wider community.
Six ground crews and one helicopter crew were deployed to fight the fire at Russells Plains Road, which burned across several hectares.
The Tasmania Fire Service strongly urges residents to take the time to review and understand the Australian Fire Danger Rating System so people can react appropriately to any fire danger forecast.
