The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/cycling
Photos

Check out picturesque photos as Porte takes out "most spectacular" event

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
February 18 2024 - 5:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Paul Scambler

Former professional cyclist Richie Porte proved he is still the King of the Mountain at the Launceston Mountain Bike Club's event of the same name.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cycling

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.