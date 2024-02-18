Check out picturesque photos as Porte takes out "most spectacular" event

Former professional cyclist Richie Porte proved he is still the King of the Mountain at the Launceston Mountain Bike Club's event of the same name.
Climbing Jacob's Ladder at Ben Lomond, the 17.7-kilometre event was taken out by the 39-year-old in 50 minutes and 42 seconds and he had fellow elite company tied for second.
Scott Bowden and Sam Fox shared the next spot on the podium as Kaydee Raths (one hour, 10 minutes and 54 seconds) took out the women's from Melanie Daniels and Karen Hill.
LMBC's treasurer Jerry Holder said the event, which was being held for the first time since 2021 but on a different course, exceeded expectations.
More than 80 participants took part.
"The weather was great, the venue was great and riding up Ben Lomond would have to be the most spectacular ride there is to do on a short ride," he said.
"Going up Jacob's Ladder is pretty awesome.
"People were very happy, the new place at the base of Ben Lomond - the BASE - did the catering and provided all of the facilities. It's a great spot to stage an event from."
Despite an initial concern about entries, due to them being slow to come in, Holder said a wide variety of riders took part.
"We had everything from elite right through to weekend warriors - people that are fit but not in any way at the elite level," he said.
"Those people just want to do something that really tests themselves out to the limit. We had a lot of people that don't usually race enter and we also had people from all over Tasmania - North-West and the South."
Strong prize money of $1600, donated by Howell Property Group, was available across the age groups and disciplines - with Holder describing the event as "one of the richest club cycling races in Tasmania".
Senior male
Senior female
Junior male
Junior female
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.