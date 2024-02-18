Football clubs combine for FightMND bike ride

Multiple football clubs have come together to support FightMND as 125 bike riders and 15 support crew prepare for an epic 634-kilometre journey across the top and east coast of Tasmania.
The ride will take the group through Penguin, Devonport, Launceston, Bridport and St Helens before finishing in Swansea.
Called PedalCure4MND, the six days of riding seeks to raise money for Australia's largest funder of Motor Neurone Disease research in the hope of finding an effective treatment and ultimately a cure for MND.
Having done previous rides on the mainland since 2018, the foundation hopes to raise between $350,000 and $500,000, having recently reached the one million-dollar milestone.
To aid their journey, FightMND have partnered with football clubs at Devonport, Bridport, St Helens (East Coast) and Swansea to use their facilities to sleep in as well as shower, while the clubs will also provide them with free dinner.
PC4MND ride coordinator and Neale Daniher's brother-in-law, Paul Breust, explained why football and FightMND have such a close relationship.
"It's very special and we've tried to continue that right from the first ride," he said.
"Every football club that we ring, there's never any doubt whether they're going to support us at all, they're just so fantastic.
"Obviously the connection with Neale and the Daniher boys with the ride is very strong, so there's a pretty serious football connection there."
Going from February 29-March 4, Launceston's Richie Porte, one of Australia's greatest cyclists who has a close connection to MND and fellow cycling great Simon Gerrans will join for sections of the ride.
Family members of the Danihers, Tasmanian sports commentator Jason Richardson and Hawthorn president Andy Gower will also be taking part.
While other rides, such as the original 700km journey may have been longer, the Tasmanian effort promises to be perhaps the most challenging with multiple hill climbs scheduled.
Bruest said while the riders - aged from 19-70 with varying levels of experience - were looking forward to the challenge, the most rewarding part was the people they meet along the way.
He also said that everyone participating had their own story on how they had been affected by MND, making the week an incredibly worthwhile bonding opportunity.
If you would like to support the cause, head to the PC4MND website where you can donate to specific cyclists or to the tour itself, or visit them at one of their three events at Devonport Football Club, James Boags Brewery and St Helens (venue TBC).
