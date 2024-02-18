The Examinersport
The Examiner
Football clubs combine for FightMND bike ride

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
February 19 2024 - 4:00am
The tour heads to Tasmania for the first time. Picture supplied
The tour heads to Tasmania for the first time. Picture supplied

Multiple football clubs have come together to support FightMND as 125 bike riders and 15 support crew prepare for an epic 634-kilometre journey across the top and east coast of Tasmania.

