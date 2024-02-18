Undersea conduit a pipe dream, stadium figures just don't stack up

FIRSTLY, the Marinus Link. Imagine, our seas littered with wind turbines and our prime agricultural land covered in solar panels - all made in China. Is this what we want our island to look like? I don't think so.
And that stadium: we have two certified AFL playing fields.
How many times, for any event, have people been turned away because all tickets were sold? Answer that question please Jeremy.
Now, reflect on our educational standards, housing for our underprivileged, and the non-availability of hospital beds for our sick and injured.
What's more important, the basics or two pipe dreams?
Stuart Bryce, Lulworth
THIS is how the behaviour of Tucker and Alexander impresses me!
They were elected members of a team, but now seem too big for that team. In their own misguided estimation. The next election will bring them back to reality!
Dick James, Norwood
ONE good thing for the Liberal party is that they don't need to come up with a new list of promises for the pending election, they can use the same list from the last election as none of those promises have been delivered yet.
Victor Marshall, Meander
IS THE Premier trying to wedge the AFL and federal government into additional funding?
He stated that the Libs would not increase their existing funding promise of $325 million. The stadium won't be built for $715 million. There will no doubt be cost blowouts with experts and estimates saying it'll be over $1 billion (even without costings for the new high performance centre).
We don't even have any official design plans at this stage. The AFL have committed to a measly $15 million and the promised federal $240 million isn't for stadium build specifically.
Who coughs up the $375 million (or more)? Private investment? Who on earth would be committing that sort of money about now? Is this the Premier's way of saying Tasmania can't afford the stadium but not really saying it?
Scott Hayes, Legana
Seems like Jeremy Rockliff has a poisoned touch, perhaps even more so than his deputy, Michael Ferguson.
As Minister for Education he introduced the new Education Act in 2016, with the promise it would save educational outcomes in Tasmania.
Instead, eight years on, our outcomes are among the worst in the country with a sky-rocketing illiteracy rate.
As Minister for Health he has overseen the worst rates of ambulance ramping and decline of health outcomes this state has ever seen, again our health outcomes are now among the worst in the country.
When he became Premier, he promised to lead a government of transparency, integrity and compassion. Instead, he calls an early election because his attempt to force his former colleagues to rubber stamp his policies with no scrutiny failed.
Given the way he and his government seem to embrace the principles of doublespeak, of saying one thing and meaning the complete opposite, perhaps he would have done well to stop using the book "1984" as his personal dictionary and guidebook.
Martin Hamilton, Campbell Town
WELL our premier is certainly on the mark with his election stuff.
I had a text for JROCK last night. I thought my luck had changed and The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, had somehow got my number!
Sadly it was only J Rockliff with a link to some rubbish! Methinks he had a great inkling that he was going to the polls before Wednesday (February 14).
Another five weeks of this! And on another note, how on earth can he tell us that the wretched stadium's cost will be capped! In his dreams!
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
HOW low can Barnaby go?
Thérèse Kilby, Launceston
