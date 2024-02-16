Police continue to probe 'inconsistencies' after man found dead at Bothwell

UPDATE - 5.15pm, Saturday, February 17:
Police continue to probe "inconsistencies" between witness reports and forensic evidence at the scene of a fatal shooting in Bothwell.
Inspector Mathew Adams said police attended the "large, rural property" on Highland Lakes Road about 4am on Saturday, February 17.
He said details between initial reports and what police found at the scene did not match up.
"This morning police and emergency services were called to a property at Highland Lakes Road at Bothwell following the report of a self-inflicted firearm injury," Inspector Adams said.
"Upon arrival first responders located a man in his 30s, who was then sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
"Preliminary inquiries determined that there certainly were some inconsistencies between the initial report to police and the evidence that had been collected at the scene at that stage."
Inspector Adams said these inconsistencies were what led to police treating the death as suspicious.
A second man was taken into custody by police, and he is believed to be assisting police with their inquiries.
Inspector Adams said it was too early to provide further details about this man, however police believed he and the dead man were known to one another.
A large-scale police operation remained ongoing as officers from the criminal investigation branch, forensic services and uniformed officers continued to examine the crime scene.
No charges had been laid, according to Inspector Adams.
EARLIER:
A man has died under suspicious circumstances at Bothwell, and police say they have taken another man into custody as they continue to investigate.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Highland Lakes Road about 4am on Saturday, February 17.
Officers from the criminal investigation branch (CIB), forensic services and uniform division remained at the scene to conduct investigations.
A crime scene has been declared, and police say another man is in custody assisting with investigations.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Glenorchy CIB by phoning 131 444, or making an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at crimestopperstas.com.au or by calling 1800 333 000.
