Report states one in three Australian students can't read properly

February 17 2024 - 2:23pm
A GRATTAN Institute report says, "One-third of Australia's 4 million school children are being failed by an education system that persists with discredited theories to teach reading." This system was called the "whole-word" method of teaching, which said that meaning can only be developed in context. As children learn spoken language in context, it was argued they should only learn reading in context in the "natural" way. It wasn't natural, for reading from print is more abstract and requires a detailed analysis of print, but analysis by phonics was discouraged. That meant, in practice, that children were guessing words and failing to discriminate between words of similar spelling.

