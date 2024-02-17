Report states one in three Australian students can't read properly

A GRATTAN Institute report says, "One-third of Australia's 4 million school children are being failed by an education system that persists with discredited theories to teach reading." This system was called the "whole-word" method of teaching, which said that meaning can only be developed in context. As children learn spoken language in context, it was argued they should only learn reading in context in the "natural" way. It wasn't natural, for reading from print is more abstract and requires a detailed analysis of print, but analysis by phonics was discouraged. That meant, in practice, that children were guessing words and failing to discriminate between words of similar spelling.
Extraordinarily, this issue should have been laid to rest in 1959 in Joyce Morris's Reading in the Primary School, based on extensive research across England and Wales. Morris compared whole-word versus phonics approaches to teaching reading and found, overwhelmingly, that some phonics teaching was essential if children were to become independent readers.
Phonics became a standard ingredient in teaching reading until the 1980s when the "whole language" approach and the whole-word teaching method were revived. As the Grattan Institute reports, the result is that one in three Australian students can't read properly, costing the Australian economy about $40 billion.
(Professor) John Biggs AM, Mt. Nelson
HAVING read The Examiner in detail over the last weeks, I am appalled at the stories of offenders appearing before the courts, particularly to read verbatim that those appearing have committed serious crimes and have been previously given suspended sentences, drug diversion therapy, only to offend upon going back into the community. I'm tired of the people spewing the nonsense of rehabilitation and closure of Ashley. What fools these people are. There are no consequences of a punitive nature. What do you expect to happen? They return to past behaviours, and more law-abiding people have no right to intercede on these persons; even when they come into our properties, we are left to the mercy of the offenders. When will we demand changes to the juvenile and justice system in general? This government and judiciary are incapable of applying the rule of law. Why? I ask because they don't want to incarcerate; I say, enough is enough; build a stockade in the highlands and give them tough justice; then they can have rehabilitation, and this state could be drug-free. If only the government would get tough on users to declare their supplier and those caught engaging in trafficking make it immediate gaol with lengthy sentences, no bail, etc.
Allan King, Fingal
Israel's Mr Netanyahu has ordered the indiscriminate bombing in Gaza, which has led to at least 11,500 children's deaths; one in ten of these were under 12 months old. Over 1,000 children have lost at least one limb. Approximately ten children every day are losing a limb/s. "Save the Children" reports these children are having their amputations without anaesthetic. Surviving, orphaned children are starving. It has been estimated there are 19,000 orphaned children in Gaza.
Are we just twiddling our thumbs while Mr Netanyahu continues his carnage, maiming and misery?
Jill Breen, Newnham
EVERY religion, country and people has bad eggs, but let's be clear: the Australians who are sharing profile photos and names of random Jews to intimidate and threaten them (circa the Nazis, 1930s) are definitely not the type of people you want representing civilised society.
James Newton, Newstead
AS CHILDREN return to school and excitedly mix with their friends, old and new, and make those bonds with their school that become cherished memories for a lifetime, we might reflect on the situation in Gaza, where 378 schools have been bombed, many eradicated, killing 4,327 students outright, and injuring thousands more as well as killing 231 teaches and 94 professors; all 12 of Gaza's universities have been bombed, and Israeli demolition crews have levelled a number.
Libraries, Museums, archives, water, power and sewage infrastructure have all been attacked or destroyed.
This behaviour comfortably falls within the definition of genocide. One Israeli government minister was even caught on tape describing the action as a 'sterilisation'.
Just how many schoolchildren have attacked Israel? Just how significant a threat are women and children to Israel?
We don't support Hamas's militant behaviour, but are we going to allow Israel to use that as an excuse for genocide?
Robert Stonjek, Kings Meadows
