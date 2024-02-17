Report states one in three Australian students can't read properly

HAVING read The Examiner in detail over the last weeks, I am appalled at the stories of offenders appearing before the courts, particularly to read verbatim that those appearing have committed serious crimes and have been previously given suspended sentences, drug diversion therapy, only to offend upon going back into the community. I'm tired of the people spewing the nonsense of rehabilitation and closure of Ashley. What fools these people are. There are no consequences of a punitive nature. What do you expect to happen? They return to past behaviours, and more law-abiding people have no right to intercede on these persons; even when they come into our properties, we are left to the mercy of the offenders. When will we demand changes to the juvenile and justice system in general? This government and judiciary are incapable of applying the rule of law. Why? I ask because they don't want to incarcerate; I say, enough is enough; build a stockade in the highlands and give them tough justice; then they can have rehabilitation, and this state could be drug-free. If only the government would get tough on users to declare their supplier and those caught engaging in trafficking make it immediate gaol with lengthy sentences, no bail, etc.