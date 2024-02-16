Drug trafficker facing charges over sub-machine gun and pistol possession

Police allege a convicted drug trafficker had a 9 millimetre sub-machine gun and requisite ammunition in contravention of an order banning him from owning or possessing firearms.
Luke Charles Howlett, 36, formerly of Legana is yet to plead to a count of breaching a family violence order by possessing the submachine gun and a .22 Ruger pistol and a silencer on April 11, 2023.
Police allege Mr Howlett possessed 24 rounds of 9 millimetre ammunition and eight rounds of .22 ammunition.
He also appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court on charges of possessing a prohibited firearm, possessing an unregistered firearm, a count of use silencer, possession of controlled drugs namely methylamphetamine and nandrolone, and possession of two ice pipes.
Mr Howlett is also faces other drugs charges for using and possessing a controlled drug on March 1, 2023 as well as other drugs charges at Bridport, Dilston and Launceston.
Department of Community Corrections has made an application to cancel a community correction order.
Defence counsel Olivia Jenkins told magistrate Sharon Cure that Mr Howlett was serving a sentence and would be eligible for parole at the end of March.
He is also facing a charge of perverting justice.
In June 2023 Howlett was sentenced in the Supreme Court to 21 month jail for trafficking in 2021 and three months jail for evading police on the same day.
Howlett drove at 177kmh on Meander Valley Rd in attempt to get away from police.
He had $5780 in cash, a .22 calibre revolver,, machete, knuckledusters and drugs worth up to $300,000 in a backpack.
In 2022 he was sentenced to 10 months jail for possessing two rifles and ammunition without a licence and evading police and drugs charges.
Justice Robert Pearce suspended six months of the term on the condition that he commit no imprisonable offence and ordered a community correction order.
The Magistrates court firearm matters were adjourned until March 18.
