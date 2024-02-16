'Saint John Craft Beer is such a phenomenal place to work'

Recognised for its groovy atmosphere and down-to-earth staff, Saint John Craft Beer is the first Examiner pub of the week.
Each week, we will focus on a Launceston pub and tell our readers a bit about its staff and something unique about the venue.
The Saint John Craft Beer sets the bar high with 18 taps of the best Tasmanian, Australian and International beer.
The Saint John Craft Beer team says they understand the importance of community and connection and are passionate about creating spaces for people to gather and celebrate.
Saint John Craft Beer recently blew out the candles for its tenth anniversary and looks forward to continuing to give Launceston all it has to offer.
Bartender Montanna Papworth said, ''We have beers from New Zealand, America, Belgium and Germany.''
The bar currently features a ''Whiskey Wednesday'' deal, which includes $10 nips of a wide range of whiskeys for customers to try.
''Whiskey Wednesday gives everyone a taste of something they might not usually go for,'' Miss Papworth said.
A popular feature of the venue is the Barrel Room, a private function bar with a capacity for 80 guests. The Barrel serves canapes and charcuterie boards and has a private bar and bartender.
''We've had perfect birthday celebrations over the last six months; some people bring their own booked musicians for entertainment,'' she said.
Additionally, a newly renovated room offers a smaller private function experience for up to 30 guests. Miss Papworth said the room is a ''great space perfect for a smaller cocktail party.''
Previously used for storage, the room was renovated and opened to the public last April. The new space is tiled, and owners Tim and Ryan have offered the walls for a local artist to hang their work.
''One of our regulars had his artwork displayed for a while,'' she said.
''Tim and Ryan are wonderful people, and as cliche as it is, they treat us like family; they take care of us.''
