Cheers to 10 years: Saint John Craft Beer looks back on a decade

If you've lived in Launceston for the past decade, you've likely found yourself sipping an independently owned brew at Saint John's at some point.
The craft beer bar has stuck to their ethos of supporting independent labels for the past 10 years, and celebrated the milestone over the weekend with old staff and friends.
Co-owner Tim Jarosz said the time had flown by.
"For us Saint John was just an alternate to any other venue that was in Launceston at the time," Mr Jarosz said.
"There was a bit of a rise in Tasmanian and independent brewers that were starting up across the country, and Launceston really lacked a place to showcase those kinds of products."
He said over the years they saw many labels they sold get bought up by bigger companies.
"The one purpose that we sort of stuck to with our beers is that it's got to be independently owned," he said.
"We often have these these goodbye parties, where we drink them for the last time and then move on to the next little little brand that we can find to support."
While many punters were keen to try India pale ales for the first time 10 years ago, many were just after a place to socialise.
"We quickly saw that our clientele were just for people who are looking for conversation and a nice atmosphere ... just an alternative to going to a pub with pokie machines," Mr Jarosz said.
Co-owner Ryan Campling said they were told at the start by many the pub wouldn't survive if they didn't sell more mainstream beers.
"We've just completed 10 years of nothing but craft and independently owned beer ... as far as the next 10 years goes, we'll just keep plugging away and doing what we're doing," Mr Campling said.
The two thanked the support of the Launceston community over the past decade.
"It's been amazing, we've had incredible staff over the past 10 years and they've been the heart and soul of this business," Mr Campling said.
