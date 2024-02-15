If I want you to listen to my story it's only fair I listen to yours

I FIRST encountered Welcome to Country in Darwin 2004. As a whitefella I thought it sounded perfunctory and overly formal. That was twenty years ago. My thoughts then reflected my ignorance. I have grown to reach an understanding that makes perfect sense to me. Welcome to Country is a story. Just like we whitefellas like to tell stories that reflect our ancestors and our origins, Welcome to Country is in the same vein. We are asked to acknowledge past present and future custodians of the land. We whitefellas have for millennia recorded our history in writing. Indigenous history is recorded orally. If we were part of an oral tradition going back 60,000 plus years why would we not honour it now and into the future? The clincher for me is this: If I want you to listen to my story then it is only fair and reasonable I listen to yours. That way indigenous history also becomes our history and we are all the richer for it.
Tony Newport, Hillwood
JANIE Finlay, Shadow Primary Industry Minister, says, in respect of Salmon farming in Macquarie Harbour that, 'state Labor's submission to the review reiterated its strong support for the industry' (The Examiner, February 13).
It is good to see, for once, the state government and opposition speaking as one in expressing concern at the 'possible' loss of jobs in an effort to save the Maugean Skate but who is speaking out on behalf of the Skate?
Since early settlement over 100 endemic species have become extinct in Australia; unless we do something urgent to save it the Maugean Skate may soon be added to the list; is that something we would be proud of when we know there is something we can do to save it from extinction?
Everyone should be aware of the genuine precarious situation the prehistoric Skate is in with its overall numbers down to approximately one thousand with a number of scientific reports indicating the primary reason for this downturn in numbers is commercial fish farming operations in Macquarie Harbour.
The captive breeding programme is to be applauded but with the death of half of its participants it is obviously not going to save the Skate from extinction anytime soon.
There are other options for commercial fish farming operations, either on or offshore, while retaining jobs but there are no other options for the Maugean Skate!
Jim Collier, Legana
IN THE beginning, democratic governments were elected to provide us with the basic necessities and to protect us. This protection was found in establishing speed limits, building codes and other rules.
Today, we are at the mercy of the internet. One needs only to look at the cyberbullying, radicalisation, ransomware attacks, and false AI news to realise we are on an island by ourselves. Our government has neither the will nor the courage to protect us from the companies that operate these platforms.
One solution would be to shut down the Internet. Can you imagine the howling if the government shut down the internet and censored the news media? Then it would control us. Beware. We need a new government with vision and courage.
Bruce Webb, Launceston
I CAN only hope we are never invaded by an enemy after reading about new firearms regulations for antique guns in The Examiner questioning whether such a move is a step in the right direction.
This brings about a total disarmament of the general population and therefore rendering us defenceless.
I can't see any battle in future being fought with garden implements and baseball bats ending well for us against AK 47s, can you?
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
IT WAS great to see on the TV news that our new helipad is progressing well in the very capable hands of Haywards out at Western Junction.
I wonder if it will be large enough to allow for helicopter ramping?
Mike Shaw, Launceston
PREMIER Rockcliffe was effectively saying to the two recalcitrant independents that he will marry them providing that they love, honour and obey him and have no eyes on others.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
WITH little discernible difference between the beige coloured major parties the only way we will ever achieve 'stable majority government' is for Liberal and Labor to form a coalition. This would then allow the Independents and Greens to be the opposition, a role to which they are well suited.
Ian Broinowski, Hobart
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.