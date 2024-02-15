The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

If I want you to listen to my story it's only fair I listen to yours

February 15 2024 - 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I FIRST encountered Welcome to Country in Darwin 2004. As a whitefella I thought it sounded perfunctory and overly formal. That was twenty years ago. My thoughts then reflected my ignorance. I have grown to reach an understanding that makes perfect sense to me. Welcome to Country is a story. Just like we whitefellas like to tell stories that reflect our ancestors and our origins, Welcome to Country is in the same vein. We are asked to acknowledge past present and future custodians of the land. We whitefellas have for millennia recorded our history in writing. Indigenous history is recorded orally. If we were part of an oral tradition going back 60,000 plus years why would we not honour it now and into the future? The clincher for me is this: If I want you to listen to my story then it is only fair and reasonable I listen to yours. That way indigenous history also becomes our history and we are all the richer for it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.