Waverley man fires up after verdict handed down in family violence case

A Waverley man lost his temper after he was found guilty by a Supreme Court jury of persistent family violence.
Bradley John Cashion, 26, showed no emotion after the majority verdict by the jury.
However, after Justice Robert Pearce remanded him in custody for sentence on Wednesday, February 14 Cashion refused to leave the dock.
"Make me, make me, make me," he yelled at Tasmania Prison Service officers.
Cashion said that he just wanted a cuddle from his mother before being taken back into custody.
"I just want a f----ing cuddle," he said.
His defence counsel Fran McCracken told him that the rules did not allow physical contact after a person was found guilty because of the possibility that drugs could be passed.
She urged him not to do anything which would result in another charge.
Cashion remonstrated with staff saying that he had only got out of jail two weeks ago after two years in jail and was now set to go back inside.
"Have you ever been in a cell?," he asked an officer.
"I got found guilty of something I didn't do," he said.
The six woman six man jury verdict came after two hours of deliberations when 10 or more jurors agreed that Cashion was guilty of persistent family violence comprising three separate incidents between December 23, 2021 and February 4 2022.
The jury heard on Monday that he had pointed a shotgun at his then partner and fired it above her head through a bedroom wall at her Ravenswood home.
On Tuesday morning the court heard evidence from Launceston General Hospital staff that she was upset when she turned up at the hospital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.