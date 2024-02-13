The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Waverley man fires up after verdict handed down in family violence case

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated February 13 2024 - 5:45pm, first published 5:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley John Cashion Picture Facebook
Bradley John Cashion Picture Facebook

A Waverley man lost his temper after he was found guilty by a Supreme Court jury of persistent family violence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.