'We're going to fight it': Town calls on government to keep local icon

In an ongoing fight to save a local diving platform, the Beauty Point community has been offered a chance to make their voices heard.
Known as 'The Divo', the structure has been an iconic landmark in town for at least 70 years, but recent concerns regarding safety could spell its demise.
News hit social media in late January that the platform could be removed after the West Tamar Council and the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service (PWS) received an anonymous complaint.
Concerns were raised over one of the divo's three pylons which was rotting at the base.
Locals created the Facebook group 'Save the Beauty Point Divo' the very same day, its membership having grown to more than 800 people in the three weeks since.
When asked what the platform meant to her, group admin Genna Foot said "home".
"It's always been there, you just don't expect it to be gone one day," she said.
"But we're not just going to let sleeping dogs lie, we're going to fight it."
The claim that the Divo is in a poor state comes at no surprise to the Beauty Point community, who have been discussing getting it fixed for more than two years.
Confusion over who owned the structure marred the group's progress while the pylon continued to rot.
The West Tamar Council began community consultations on February 12 so it could pass on responses to the Divo's owner, the PWS.
Mayor Christina Holmdahl believed the council was best placed to lead the consultation given its proximity to the community.
"Council understands the importance of the Divo to Beauty Point, and as such once the consultation period is complete, council will consider all feedback before passing it on to the PWS," she said.
"PWS will undertake its own processes and form its own position on what happens next with regards to the Divo.
"However, council will continue to lobby for its community based on the outcome of its consultation."
But to Member for Bass Janie Finlay, Beauty Point residents have already made it clear that they want the Divo fixed.
"I've spoken directly to the council and felt that it was a mistake that they got involved in this community consultation because it takes responsibility off the state," she said.
"However I understand that people have lost trust in the government and the West Tamar Council are saying 'let us be party to the consultation, because we want to make sure it's done right'.
"I'm absolutely sure the consultation will reinforce this position but they're putting the community through this delayed anxiety."
The consultation process will be available until March 10 and can be found on the council's website.
