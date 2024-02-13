The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'We're going to fight it': Town calls on government to keep local icon

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
February 13 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Beauty Point community is prepared to fight for their diving platform. Picture by Phillip Biggs
The Beauty Point community is prepared to fight for their diving platform. Picture by Phillip Biggs

In an ongoing fight to save a local diving platform, the Beauty Point community has been offered a chance to make their voices heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media for enquiries.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.