What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

February 15 - March 3
We're back! An all new extreme show. Featuring Some of Australia's top BMX & Scooter riders, exciting Trampoline, Russian Swing and the worlds best dare devil motorcycle Cage Riders. Breathtaking Aerial performances and much much more. A circus not to be missed!
Duration is approximately 2 hours, which includes a short intermission. All wheelchair bookings & vouchers must be organised by phone or onsite ticket office at least 48hrs prior to selected performance.
Glebe Farm, Glebe Farm Rd.
Ticket prices vary. Tickets and more information available at: https://greatmoscowcircus.com.au.
Grapes of Mirth
February 17
Grapes of Mirth is back at Josef Chromy in February with a huge day of comedy. Tasmania's favourite day amongst the vines, with a heavyweight roster of killer stand-up comedians.
Josef Chromy wines and local beers and cider will be available, as well as hot & cold gourmet food options from Josef Chromy's talented chefs. More local food vendors to be announced.
All tickets include a take-home wine glass. This is an outdoor event, so BYO picnic rugs and chairs.
There will be on-site parking and there are return buses running from Launceston. Bus tickets are available when you purchase your tickets.
Grapes of Mirth will run at Josef Chromy on Saturday, February 17, 2024, from 12pm to 6pm.
Tickets and more information available at: https://grapesofmirth.com.au.
National Penny Farthing Championships
February 17
The wheels of time turn back over a hundred years as the peaceful village of Evandale plays host to the Evandale Village Fair and National Penny Farthing Championships.
A full program of Penny Farthing bicycle racing featuring the National Championship. Race athletes and enthusiasts from across Australia and around the world come to Evandale to watch and cheer as the cyclists race around the streets of historic Evandale. A village fair and period themed festival in Pioneer Park accompanies the Penny Farthings races.
Food and drink from the businesses of Evandale are available surrounding the race circuit, along with vendors at the Village Fair in Pioneer Park, along with period themed entertainment and general merchandise.
There's something for everyone. Come and join the fun!
This event is wheelchair friendly. An accessible unisex toilet is available in Pioneer Park, off Russell St.
Evandale Village, Russell St, Evandale TAS 7212, Australia. February, 17, 2024, 10am - 4pm. Adults $17, under 16s free. Tickets and more information available at: https://evandalevillagefair.com.
Mathinna Big Country Jam
February 17
The Mathinna Big Country Jam 2024 is back, featung Viper Creek Band, Taylor Moss, Missy Lancaster, Will Day and Whiskey for Her Men. Food will be available at the event.
Grab a ticket and camping pass, grab your mates and come and enjoy what is going to be an amazing night of music and good times!
Held at the Mathinna Country Club. Commencing at 5pm until late.
Tickets and more information available at: Mathinna Big Country Jam 2024.
February 17
Friends of the Library Launceston host free live music performances under the banner of 'Live at the Library' on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the Launceston Library, Civic Square from 10.30 am for an hour or so.
The next performer will be Jerome Hillier who has been a professional solo musician in Tasmania for the past 15 years and has supported Jimmy Barnes, Daryl Braithwaite, and The Proclaimers. He has also performed with bands including Blue Monday.
His style is a mix of both light easy listening and high-energy acoustic music with vocals covering a range of material.
Come along and enjoy free live music and support local talent.
February 17
This annual event is held on a private farm near Launceston. It showcases fields of eco-friendly industrial hemp which have no drug value, but can produce an astonishing array of food and fibre products. Sample burgers and cosmetics made with hemp, examine a hempcrete wall which is highly insulative and carbon negative. Listen to a hemp guitar while sipping a hemp gin and tonic.
Food, alcohol and soft drinks are provided as part of your ticket price. All attendees will have a chance to chat one-on-one with industry experts, see hemp growing, buy speciality hemp products and meet like-minded new friends.
Tickets and more information available at: https://www.tasmanianhempassociation.org.au/.
February 18
Five pipe bands performing and competing, highland dance competitions and medieval displays. This will be the first pipe band contest since Richmond Games which folded in 2020.
This is an inaugural event with the hopes of being coming annual.
Free community event at the Longford Village Green, 10am - 4pm.
February 24
Proudly presented by the Exeter Show Society Inc. the Exeter Show is back again with another year of family fun. The traditional agricultural show offers a wide range of entertainment including an animal nursery, sideshow alley, rides, food/drinks, home industries, live entertainment and more.
Enjoy entertainment favourites like Borys Zagrocki's extreme bicycle stunts, wood-chopping and the return of the popular horse show jumping.
Exeter Showgrounds, 2 Winkleigh Rd, Exeter, 9am - 4pm.
Tickets and more information available at: exetershow.com.au.
